Meghan Markle's Sydney retreat faces online trolling and security threats
Entertainment
Meghan Markle's women's retreat in Sydney (April 17-19) is getting unwanted attention from online trolls.
The event, which promises inspiring talks and a gala dinner with Meghan herself, has been targeted by people threatening to secretly record and disrupt it, adding to the security worries she and Prince Harry have faced since losing royal protection.
Sydney retreat VIP tickets over $3,199
Tickets for the retreat go up to over $3,199 for VIP access, which has drawn plenty of criticism online.
Some are even speculating that these security threats might be used as an excuse if tickets don't sell out.
Despite all this, the goal is still to offer a meaningful experience, even as questions about safety and cost keep swirling.