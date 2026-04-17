Meghan Trainor cancels her 2026 'Get in Girl' tour

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has announced the cancellation of her upcoming 2026 Get in Girl tour, just two months before it was set to begin. The decision comes after she welcomed her third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon, in January. In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, Trainor said, "After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel the Get in Girl tour."

Statement Trainor says, 'I need to be home and present' Trainor wrote, "Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now." "And I need to be home and present...I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans and I am so sorry to let you down." "But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now."

Tour details Tour was set to kick off in June The All About That Bass singer's tour was originally set to start on June 12 in Clarkston, Michigan. It was supposed to cover over 30 venues across North America before concluding in Los Angeles on August 15. The tour had been announced back in November 2025, when she also revealed that she was working on her seventh studio album, Toy With Me.

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