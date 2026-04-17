Meghan Trainor cancels her 2026 'Get in Girl' tour
What's the story
Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has announced the cancellation of her upcoming 2026 Get in Girl tour, just two months before it was set to begin. The decision comes after she welcomed her third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon, in January. In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, Trainor said, "After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel the Get in Girl tour."
Statement
Trainor says, 'I need to be home and present'
Trainor wrote, "Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now." "And I need to be home and present...I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans and I am so sorry to let you down." "But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now."
Tour details
Tour was set to kick off in June
The All About That Bass singer's tour was originally set to start on June 12 in Clarkston, Michigan. It was supposed to cover over 30 venues across North America before concluding in Los Angeles on August 15. The tour had been announced back in November 2025, when she also revealed that she was working on her seventh studio album, Toy With Me.
Family update
More on Trainor's family and upcoming album
Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their third child together through surrogacy in January. The couple is already parents to two sons: Riley, 5, and Barry, 2. Trainor had previously opened up about her decision to use a surrogate in an interview with People. "Surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family," she had said. Her seventh studio album, Toy With Me, is slated for release on April 24.