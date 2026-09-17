'Daayra' director hopes film sparks conversations about India's justice system
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, known for her works like Talvar and Raazi, is now promoting her next directorial venture, Daayra. The film explores the aftermath of a brutal rape and murder case that sparks widespread outrage and two investigations. In a recent interview with PTI, Gulzar spoke about her motivations for making Daayra and how she hopes it will spark conversations about the justice system in India.
Director's perspective
'Cannot stop being optimistic'
Gulzar said, "There is outrage in me, I will not deny it, and there has been for many years, but one can't lose hope, one cannot stop being optimistic."
"Therefore, all I can do is create cinema that helps to keep that hope alive, or ask the question, or maybe enforce change."
Past impact
Impact of previous films on society
Gulzar also spoke about the impact of her previous films Talvar and Chhapaak on society.
"When I made Talvar there was no sight of any kind of closure to that story," she said.
"It was after the film was released and many years later that a high court judgment came, and it exonerated the Talwar family. So for me that is redemption."
Thematic similarities
Not a deliberate plan to create a trilogy
Gulzar acknowledged that Daayra explores themes of crime, punishment, and justice similar to those in Talvar and Chhapaak.
However, she clarified there was no deliberate plan to create a trilogy. "It's purely a coincidence. It's not by design."
"And I think the attraction comes from the story... The overarching arcs of law and justice, and crime and punishment, are coincidentally similar in the films."
Casting decisions
Breaking the conventional image of female cops
For Daayra, Gulzar chose Kareena Kapoor Khan to play DCP Ajooni.
She said she wanted to break the conventional image of female cops in Hindi cinema.
"So I wanted to interpret a journey of a female police officer a little differently from the way we have seen female police officers in our films."
"And because Kareena had such an opposite perception, that this is the kind of person she is: bubbly, energetic, and always comic and hyperactive," said Gulzar.
Actor selection
Why Gulzar chose Prithviraj Sukumaran for 'Daayra'
Gulzar chose Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman because she wanted to avoid a regional or geographic identity for Daayra.
"I did not want to have a regional or a geographic identity to the film because these are incidents which happen everywhere across the country."
"So I wanted an actor who is not from Hindi cinema and from one of the South Indian industries," she said.
The film will hit theaters on Friday.