Meghna Gulzar says her dad doesn't influence her filmmaking

Daayra, set to release on September 18, features Kareena Kapoor Khan as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar.

The two characters represent different approaches to law enforcement, with Kohli operating strictly within legal parameters and systemic boundaries, while Kumar operates on a different frequency altogether.

Their paths cross over an unsolved cold case that has haunted the department for two years.