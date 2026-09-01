Meghna Gulzar says her dad doesn't influence her filmmaking
What's the story
Director Meghna Gulzar recently revealed that her father, the legendary filmmaker-lyricist Gulzar, has had no impact on her filmmaking style. Speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Daayra, she told Variety India, "At home, he was and is just my father!" "He has neither taught me filmmaking nor given me any tips," she added.
Career evolution
Gulzar's journey as a director
Gulzar's directorial journey began with films like Filhaal (2002), Just Married (2007), and Puranmaashi in Dus Kahanaiyan (2008).
However, she didn't receive critical acclaim or success until Talvar (2015).
Since then, she has focused on stories based on real events such as Raazi (2018), Chhapaak (2020), and Sam Bahadur (2023).
Daayra continues this trend.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Daayra'
Daayra, set to release on September 18, features Kareena Kapoor Khan as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar.
The two characters represent different approaches to law enforcement, with Kohli operating strictly within legal parameters and systemic boundaries, while Kumar operates on a different frequency altogether.
Their paths cross over an unsolved cold case that has haunted the department for two years.