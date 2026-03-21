'Mirzapur: The Movie' to feature dance number like 'Mehbooba Mehbooba'?
What's the story
The upcoming film Mirzapur: The Movie features a dance number reminiscent of the iconic Mehbooba Mehbooba from Sholay (1975), reported Mid-Day. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the song features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ravi Kishan. Sonal Chauhan leads the track.
Production details
Song was shot over 3 nights
The dance number was shot in Jodhpur last month. A source told the outlet, "Sonal Chauhan has performed the item song against a desert backdrop. The mood is such that Kaleen bhaiyya and the other characters are having fun at a rural bar where she is shaking a leg, and eventually they all join in the revelry." "Tents were put up across the deserts of Jodhpur, where the song was shot over three nights."
Actor's involvement
Tripathi enjoyed dancing, says source
Despite being known for his acting skills rather than dancing, Tripathi reportedly enjoyed his time on the set. The source added, "Pankaj is not known to dance much, but he enjoyed shaking a leg. Whatever he does, he does with great satisfaction." The project's music has been composed by Khandal and Junaid Kumar, while Vijay Ganguly choreographed the dance number. The film will be released on September 4.