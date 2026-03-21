'Mirzapur: The Movie' to feature dance number like 'Mehbooba Mehbooba'?

Production details

Song was shot over 3 nights

The dance number was shot in Jodhpur last month. A source told the outlet, "Sonal Chauhan has performed the item song against a desert backdrop. The mood is such that Kaleen bhaiyya and the other characters are having fun at a rural bar where she is shaking a leg, and eventually they all join in the revelry." "Tents were put up across the deserts of Jodhpur, where the song was shot over three nights."