Mehta's 'Scam 2010' 1st look reveals Bodke as Roy
Siddharth Bodke's first look as Subrata Roy in Hansal Mehta's Scam 2010 is out!
The series, dropping soon on Sony LIV, is inspired by Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: the Untold Story.
It's the third chapter in Mehta's hit Scam series, following the buzz of Scam 1992 and Scam 2003.
'Scam 2010' charts Roy's legal battles
Scam 2010 traces controversial late businessman and Sahara group founder Subrata Roy's dramatic rise, from founding Sahara India Pariwar in 1978 to building a business empire, before it all unraveled over allegations of illegally raising over ₹24,000 crore from investors.
After a Supreme Court case and time in Tihar Jail, Roy remained embroiled in legal battles.
Bodke said working with Mehta was "What floored me was the complexity of the lead's personality and the scale of the show. His passion, power, flaws, rise and eventual downfall make him an incredibly fascinating character to portray. The experience has been nothing short of thrilling for me, and I have relished the opportunity to play such a layered character under the guidance of someone like Hansal Mehta."