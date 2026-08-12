Mehta's 'Scam 2010' 1st look reveals Bodke as Roy

Siddharth Bodke's first look as Subrata Roy in Hansal Mehta's Scam 2010 is out!

The series, dropping soon on Sony LIV, is inspired by Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: the Untold Story.

It's the third chapter in Mehta's hit Scam series, following the buzz of Scam 1992 and Scam 2003.