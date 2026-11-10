Mellencamp opens up about body changes after cancer treatments
Teddi Mellencamp, known from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, just got real on Instagram about how cancer treatments have changed her body.
After nearly two years of steroids and immunotherapy, she admitted to struggling with clothes that no longer fit and feeling frustrated with her reflection.
"I like to try them on and beat myself up because they don't fit me anymore," she shared.
Mellencamp discusses melanoma and wardrobe
Diagnosed with stage two melanoma in 2022 that later spread to her brain and lungs, Teddi has faced surgery and ongoing treatments.
Now, instead of chasing her old self, she's focusing on comfort, rocking clothes that fit right now, and encouraging others to do the same.
As she puts it: "I'm not gonna try to be the old Teddi, but I'm gonna try to be the new and improved Teddi."