Mellencamp reveals eyelid surgery amid stage 4 cancer treatment
Entertainment
Teddi Mellencamp, known from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recently shared that she had eyelid surgery while undergoing treatment for stage four cancer.
She posted on Instagram, reassuring fans that her doctors gave the green light and talked about being awake during the procedure and how she's recovering.
Mellencamp announced cancer 'gone' October 2025
Mellencamp was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which progressed to stage four by last year and spread to her lungs and brain.
After several surgeries, including ones for brain tumors, she announced her cancer was "gone" in October 2025 but said full remission would take time.
Through it all, she's been open about prioritizing mental health and using therapy to help her cope.