Mendes channels Sher-Gil in Malhotra gown at Met Gala

Mendes wore tourmaline and uncut diamonds

Mendes's gown featured a structured corset base and hand-ruched French chiffon, gathered into a sculptural knot with an extravagant trail.

The fabric's texture echoed dry brushstrokes, using deep reds, browns, and ochres.

She finished the look with tourmaline and uncut diamond jewelry from Malhotra's own jewelry line, tying together Indian artistry and high fashion for one of the night's standout moments.