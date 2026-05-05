Mendes channels Sher-Gil in Malhotra gown at Met Gala
Entertainment
Camila Mendes turned heads at this year's Met Gala with a look that blended art and fashion.
She wore a custom Manish Malhotra gown inspired by iconic artist Amrita Sher-Gil, perfectly matching the "Fashion Is Art" theme.
The dress aimed to capture Sher-Gil's quiet intensity and introspective vibe in a bold, wearable way.
Mendes wore tourmaline and uncut diamonds
Mendes's gown featured a structured corset base and hand-ruched French chiffon, gathered into a sculptural knot with an extravagant trail.
The fabric's texture echoed dry brushstrokes, using deep reds, browns, and ochres.
She finished the look with tourmaline and uncut diamond jewelry from Malhotra's own jewelry line, tying together Indian artistry and high fashion for one of the night's standout moments.