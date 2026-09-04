Menon seeks court approval for 'Dhruva Natchathiram' September 31 release
Film producer-director Gautam Vasudev Menon is once again seeking a new release date for his long-awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram.
The movie was supposed to be released before June 15, 2026, but has been pushed back multiple times due to ongoing financial issues.
Menon has now proposed September 30, 2026, as the new date, and the Madras High Court will review his request on September 11.
'Enai Noki Paayum Thota' distribution dispute
The main holdup goes back to a messy 2016 distribution deal involving another film, Enai Noki Paayum Thota.
Investors K. Punniamoorthy and K. Premkumar ended up with a big stake in Dhruva Natchathiram after a later March 2018 MoU with Madan Pandy of Escape Artists Motion Pictures, which led to years of legal wrangling and court orders about who controls what.
Even though the court gave conditional approval for release earlier this year (including strict financial checks), Menon says some issues still aren't sorted out, so fans will have to wait a little longer.