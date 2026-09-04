Menon seeks court approval for 'Dhruva Natchathiram' September 31 release

Film producer-director Gautam Vasudev Menon is once again seeking a new release date for his long-awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram.

The movie was supposed to be released before June 15, 2026, but has been pushed back multiple times due to ongoing financial issues.

Menon has now proposed September 30, 2026, as the new date, and the Madras High Court will review his request on September 11.