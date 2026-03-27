Meryl Streep praises Anne Hathaway's efforts in 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Meryl Streep is giving Anne Hathaway major credit for standing up against unhealthy body standards during the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
After noticing concerning trends at runway shows, Hathaway pushed producers to show models in a healthier light.
As Streep put it, Hathaway immediately approached the producers and secured promises that the models in the film would not be so skeletal, and she said she was struck by how alarmingly thin the runway models were.
On set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Shooting in New York City wasn't easy: fans and paparazzi made things hectic, and security had to be ramped up.
While Hathaway handled it all calmly, Streep admitted she found the attention overwhelming at times.
The sequel brings back Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci alongside the original leads, with the film hitting theaters on May 1, 2026.