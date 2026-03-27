Meryl Streep praises Anne Hathaway's efforts in 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Meryl Streep is giving Anne Hathaway major credit for standing up against unhealthy body standards during the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

After noticing concerning trends at runway shows, Hathaway pushed producers to show models in a healthier light.

As Streep put it, Hathaway immediately approached the producers and secured promises that the models in the film would not be so skeletal, and she said she was struck by how alarmingly thin the runway models were.