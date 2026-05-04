Met Gala 2026 carpet by Neytt woven in Kerala

Neytt rug showcased Indian craftsmanship

Shipped months ahead and hand-painted in New York under tight security, the carpet showcased Indian artistry on a global platform.

Neytt, co-founded by Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha Srinivas, employs mostly local workers and focuses on eco-friendly materials like sisal and upcycled fishing nets.

As Santhosh puts it, their goal is to "We want to tell stories through rugs," while keeping tradition (and the planet) in mind.