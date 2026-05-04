Met Gala 2026 carpet by Neytt woven in Kerala
Entertainment
The 2026 Met Gala went big on "Fashion Is Art," and the red carpet itself stole the show: it was woven in Cherthala, Kerala, by Neytt by Extraweave, and later painted in New York.
This massive 73,625 square feet carpet, made from hand-sorted sisal fiber, was designed to handle everything from sharp heels to dramatic gowns.
Neytt rug showcased Indian craftsmanship
Shipped months ahead and hand-painted in New York under tight security, the carpet showcased Indian artistry on a global platform.
Neytt, co-founded by Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha Srinivas, employs mostly local workers and focuses on eco-friendly materials like sisal and upcycled fishing nets.
As Santhosh puts it, their goal is to "We want to tell stories through rugs," while keeping tradition (and the planet) in mind.