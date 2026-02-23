Met Gala 2026: Theme, co-chairs, everything to know
The Met Gala returns on May 4, 2026, at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year's theme is "Fashion is Art," syncing up with the Costume Institute's new Costume Art exhibition—open from May 10 to January 10, 2027.
What does the theme 'Fashion is Art' signify?
Guests are invited to treat fashion like a true art form. Curator Andrew Bolton describes it as a chance to explore how style shapes art and culture.
The exhibit will pair 200 standout outfits with artworks from across The Met—covering over 5,000 years of creativity.
Meet the co-chairs and host committee
Co-chairs for the night include Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.
The host committee features Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Alex Consani, Lena Dunham, and Misty Copeland.
This gala also kicks off the Costume Institute's first-ever permanent galleries at The Met—a pretty big milestone for fashion fans.