Met Gala 2026 transforms Metropolitan Museum with 'Costume Art' theme
Entertainment
The Met Gala 2026 is here! Tonight, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art transforms into a fashion playground as stars and designers turn out for the "Costume Art" theme.
The dress code "Fashion Is Art" means you can expect some seriously creative looks on the red carpet.
Vogue YouTube to stream red carpet
You don't need an invite to see it all happen.
Vogue's YouTube channel will stream the red carpet live for free starting at 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 11pm BST, and 3:30am IST May 5.
Beyond the fashion spectacle, the event raises funds for the museum's Costume Institute, keeping creativity and culture at its heart.