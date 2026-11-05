Met Gala 2027 adopts extraordinary theme after Galliano plans canceled
Met Gala 2027 is switching things up with a fresh theme: "extraOrdinary: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday."
This comes after plans to honor designer John Galliano were canceled due to backlash over his past anti-Semitic and racist remarks.
The Anna Wintour-helmed event will spotlight how everyday pieces, think blue jeans and white T-shirts, can inspire high fashion.
Wintour calls Galliano decision courageous
Galliano's retrospective was called off after public officials and donors raised concerns about celebrating him.
Responding on Instagram, Galliano said he didn't want to distract from the Costume Institute's work or cause anyone pain.
Wintour supported his choice, calling it "courageous" and "the right decision," as the Met Gala 2027 will celebrate the banal with the theme "extraOrdinary: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday."