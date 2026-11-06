'Poetics of the Everyday': 2027 Met Gala theme revealed
What's the story
The 2027 Met Gala will be themed "extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday," announced The Costume Institute. The exhibition will explore how designers creatively reinterpret ordinary clothing, objects, and materials through craftsmanship, construction techniques, material experimentation, and conceptual wit. It will feature items like jeans, T-shirts, and puffer coats, and paper, plastic, and metal to show how unremarkable things can inspire "delight" and "surprise."
Theme change
'Met Gala' exhibition honoring John Galliano was canceled
The announcement comes after the cancellation of a planned exhibition honoring designer John Galliano due to past antisemitic and racist incidents.
The decision was made following discussions between Galliano and Max Hollein, director and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
"Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition," Hollein said in a previous statement.
Theme rationale
'I had no Plan B, to be honest'
Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Met's Costume Institute, spoke to Vogue about the new theme.
He admitted that it had to be developed quickly without a backup plan.
"I had no Plan B, to be honest," he said.
"It was really important to come up with an exhibition that wasn't just a masterwork show or something that we could do a little bit more easily."
Meanwhile, the official celebrity hosts will be announced later.