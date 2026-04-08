Kim Kardashian, Julia Garner to attend Met Gala 2026
What's the story
The guest list for the much-anticipated Met Gala is slowly being revealed. Page Six reports that Kim Kardashian, a regular at this prestigious event, will be making her appearance on the red carpet again this year. Other expected attendees include Weapons star Julia Garner, model-actor Gabrielle Union, model Alexa Chung, actor Rebecca Hall, and NBA player Jimmy Butler.
Uncertainty
Hailey Bieber also expected to attend
While Hailey Bieber is also expected to attend the gala, it remains unclear if her husband, Justin Bieber, will join her. The Met Gala is known for its star-studded guest list and this year promises to be no different, with a diverse array of attendees from various fields, including fashion, film, sports, and music.
Theme revealed
Everything to know about Met Gala 2026
The theme for this year's Met Gala has been announced as "Costume Art," with a dress code of "Fashion is Art." Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute, told Vogue that "fashion, or the dressed body," serves as a unifying thread connecting every curatorial department and gallery in the museum. This year's exhibition will feature a pairing of around 200 garments and accessories with 200 pieces of artwork.
Host committee
Host committee for this year's gala revealed
The host committee for the 2026 Met Gala is a star-studded affair. It includes music icon Beyoncé, Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman, tennis champion Venus Williams, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The gala will be co-chaired by Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), and his muse Zoe Kravitz. Other notable members of the committee are singers Doja Cat and Sam Smith, actors Gwendoline Christie and Elizabeth Debicki, and models Paloma Elsesser and LISA.