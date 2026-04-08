Kim Kardashian, Julia Garner to attend Met Gala 2026

The guest list for the much-anticipated Met Gala is slowly being revealed. Page Six reports that Kim Kardashian , a regular at this prestigious event, will be making her appearance on the red carpet again this year. Other expected attendees include Weapons star Julia Garner, model-actor Gabrielle Union, model Alexa Chung, actor Rebecca Hall, and NBA player Jimmy Butler.

Uncertainty Hailey Bieber also expected to attend While Hailey Bieber is also expected to attend the gala, it remains unclear if her husband, Justin Bieber, will join her. The Met Gala is known for its star-studded guest list and this year promises to be no different, with a diverse array of attendees from various fields, including fashion, film, sports, and music.

Theme revealed Everything to know about Met Gala 2026 The theme for this year's Met Gala has been announced as "Costume Art," with a dress code of "Fashion is Art." Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute, told Vogue that "fashion, or the dressed body," serves as a unifying thread connecting every curatorial department and gallery in the museum. This year's exhibition will feature a pairing of around 200 garments and accessories with 200 pieces of artwork.

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