Met Gala returns to New York with 'Costume Art' theme Entertainment May 04, 2026

The Met Gala returns today in New York City with a star-powered lineup of co-chairs: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

This year's theme is "Costume Art," tying in with the Met's new exhibit and encouraging guests to treat fashion as a true art form on the red carpet.