Met Gala returns to New York with 'Costume Art' theme
Entertainment
The Met Gala returns today in New York City with a star-powered lineup of co-chairs: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.
This year's theme is "Costume Art," tying in with the Met's new exhibit and encouraging guests to treat fashion as a true art form on the red carpet.
Bolton curates Costume Institute galleries
The "Costume Art" exhibit opens May 10 and launches the museum's first permanent Costume Institute galleries.
Curated by Andrew Bolton, it explores how clothes shape art across 5,000 years, spotlighting everything from classic silhouettes to bodies often left out (like aging or pregnant figures), and universal forms.