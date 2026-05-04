Met Gala returns with 'Fashion is Art' and major fundraiser
The Met Gala returns tonight with the dress code "Fashion is Art," celebrating how clothing and creativity blend together.
As always, it's a major fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute. Last year's gala set a record with $31 million raised.
This year's focus lines up with the new "Costume Art" exhibition, which treats fashion as a true form of artistic expression.
'Costume Art' opens May 10
The "Costume Art" exhibit opens May 10 and features about 400 garments and art pieces, even highlighting different body types like "the pregnant body."
Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are co-chairing the event, while Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos are honorary chairs.
The gala isn't without controversy though: the city's new mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would skip it.
If you want to catch all the action (and outfits), Vogue will livestream starting at 6pm ET with hosts Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne, and Emma Chamberlain as special red carpet correspondent.