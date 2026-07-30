Michael B Jordan's 'Thomas Crown Affair': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair, a reimagining of the classic art theft story. Directed by and starring Michael B Jordan as the titular character, this new version promises to add a fresh twist to billionaire Thomas Crown's heists. The film will hit theaters on March 5, 2027.
Plot details
Meet the cast and characters
In the film, Jordan's character is pursued by a former FBI agent (Adria Arjona).
Meanwhile, an insidious supervillain (Kenneth Branagh) poses a threat to Crown.
However, Crown's true intention is to return valuable stolen or sold artifacts to their original creators.
"I didn't want a reboot. I wanted a reimagination," Jordan told Variety in November about his vision for the film.
Trailer highlights
Trailer showcases high-stakes heists and Crown's audacious adventures
The trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair gives a glimpse into the high-stakes world of art theft.
It opens with Crown standing at the base of a long staircase in a museum, presumably between him and his target painting, Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers.
As he climbs the stairs, brief glimpses of his daring exploits, including scaling a skyscraper and participating in a high-speed car race, are shown.
Character dynamics
A complicated love story amid the heists
Arjona plays an insurance investigator who is not only Crown's adversary but also his complicated love interest.
Their relationship evolves amid the action and adventure, with Crown first introducing himself to her at a formal event.
Later, in a scene set on an idyllic rocky beach, Crown leans in to kiss her.
The film also stars Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbaek.
Film history
Previous versions of 'The Thomas Crown Affair'
The Thomas Crown Affair is a remake of the 1968 film of the same name, which starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway.
The 1999 remake featured Pierce Brosnan in the lead role, with Rene Russo as his love interest.
The screenplay for the new film was written by Drew Pearce, based on an earlier draft by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson.