Michael B Jordan's 'Sinners' heads to streaming: Here's where
Ryan Coogler's new film Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, has made waves since hitting US theaters on April 18, 2025.
Set in 1932 Mississippi, the story is a supernatural horror film as the brothers return home to open a juke joint, only to end up battling an Irish-immigrant vampire and his vampire followers in a world full of blues music and Hoodoo magic.
Streaming platform and digital release date yet to be decided
Warner Bros. grabbed the rights after a heated bidding war, and Sinners will be available digitally and on streaming platforms; a digital and streaming release date has not been announced.
Critics loved its unique style and visual storytelling
Critics are calling it a rip-roaring fusion of visual storytelling and music, while fans love its bold style: audience reactions included the description "an unapologetically Black genre knockout."