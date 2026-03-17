Michael B Jordan's 'Sinners' heads to streaming: Here's where Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

Ryan Coogler's new film Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, has made waves since hitting US theaters on April 18, 2025.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, the story is a supernatural horror film as the brothers return home to open a juke joint, only to end up battling an Irish-immigrant vampire and his vampire followers in a world full of blues music and Hoodoo magic.