'Michael' biopic reignites debate over Jackson amid Cascio family claims Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

The new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has stirred up fresh conversations about the pop icon's complicated legacy.

The film stops short of covering the public abuse allegations that surfaced after 1988, and reactions have been mixed.

Things got even more heated when the Cascio family, which had publicly defended Jackson, came forward with claims that he abused their four children, with the siblings reportedly reaching an agreement in 2020 and receiving roughly $16 million in payments over five years.