Antoine Fuqua, the director of the new biopic Michael , has questioned some of the allegations against pop icon Michael Jackson . In an interview with The New Yorker, he said, "When I hear things about us- Black people in particular, especially in a certain position- there's always pause." "Sometimes people do some nasty things for some money," he added.

Film adjustments 'Michael' underwent significant changes, $15 million spent on reshoots The film Michael underwent significant changes, with an additional up to $15 million spent on reshoots. Originally, the movie began in 1993 with police raiding Jackson's Neverland Ranch over allegations of sexual abuse against a 13-year-old boy. However, these scenes were removed after the Jackson estate's lawyers pointed out a settlement clause that prohibited mentioning the accuser in any movie. Jordan Chandler's family had taken the King of Pop to court on sexual abuse allegations.

Director's doubts Fuqua skeptical about the parents of some accusers Despite the number of accusers (five) and Jackson publicly talking about "sharing his bed with boys," Fuqua is not convinced that Jackson did what he is accused of. He "was skeptical of some of the accusers' parents, particularly Chandler's father, who was recorded threatening to insure that Jackson was 'humiliated beyond belief.'"

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