Michael Douglas recalls talking to Rob Reiner about troubled sons  

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas (81) recently opened up about his discussions with late filmmaker Rob Reiner (78) on raising sons battling drug addiction. The revelations were made during the CBS News special, Rob Reiner: Scenes from a Life. Douglas shared that he and Reiner had extensive conversations about parenting in the face of such challenges. "With this terrible tragedy, we're realizing how much pressure he was dealing with in his personal life with his son," said Douglas.

Personal struggles 'I also had a son who had drug issues' Douglas also spoke about his own experiences as a parent to a son with drug issues. He said, "I also had a son who had drug issues. And I'm happy to say he's overcome them and he's living a prosperous life." "But we talked a lot about that: What you can do as a parent, what you can't do." Douglas has been open about his son Cameron's (47) battle with addiction in the past.

Family insights Cameron Douglas's journey and lessons learned from his father Cameron has also spoken about his addiction issues in the past. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Douglas said, "There were moments when hope dwindled ... [and] I thought I was going to lose him." In May 2023, Cameron revealed that he learned from his father's parenting style to "lead by example" and "just being there for" one's child. "I think when somebody is really struggling, to have love and support is crucial."

Family tragedy Reiner's son Nick also struggled with addiction Reiner and his wife Michele (70) were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14. Their son Nick, 32, has been charged with murder in connection to their deaths. Nick has a history of addiction and has been in and out of rehab since he was 15. A source told PEOPLE that the Reiners "tried everything" to help their son and never gave up hope despite his struggles.