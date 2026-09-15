Emmy Awards 2026: Michael J. Fox honored amid Parkinson's battle
What's the story
Hollywood actor Michael J. Fox (65) was honored with the prestigious Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2026 Emmy Awards on Tuesday (Monday night, local time). The award recognized his significant contributions to Parkinson's disease research and advocacy. His The Good Wife co-star, Julianna Margulies, presented him with the award during the ceremony. The Back to the Future star arrived in a black suit in a wheelchair to accept the honor.
Career highlights
Fox has won 5 Emmys
Fox, a five-time Emmy Award winner, bagged three of his Emmys for playing Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties and later ABC's Spin City in the 1990s.
He also won an Emmy for his guest role on FX's Rescue Me in the 2000s.
This year, he was nominated for the 19th time for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking.
Philanthropy
His battle with Parkinson's disease
Beyond his acting career, Fox is also a bestselling author, advocate, and philanthropist.
He has been open about his battle with Parkinson's disease since being diagnosed in 1998.
In 2000, he established The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which is now the world's largest non-profit funder of research into the disease.
In his acceptance speech, Fox noted he was proud of the progress made by his foundation in finding a cure for the disease.
Award details
Previous recipients of this award
The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, named after comedian Bob Hope, was established in 2002.
It recognizes a member of the telecommunications industry whose philanthropic work aligns with Hope's "decades-long altruism and positive impact on society," as per the Television Academy.
The award is presented by the Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation.
Previous recipients include Oprah Winfrey, Danny Thomas, George Clooney, Sean Penn, Ted Danson, and Mary Steenburgen.