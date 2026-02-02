Michael Jackson biopic gets new teaser, poster ahead of trailer

Jaafar Jackson, Jackson's nephew, will be seen playing the pop icon in the film. The recently released poster features Jaafar clad in a replica of Jackson's iconic red leather Beat It jacket and aviator sunglasses. The image has a nostalgic golden hue with the tagline "His Story Begins." This has sparked speculation that the film could feature a multi-part narrative and tie into Jackson's 1995 album HIStory.

Film focus

What to expect from the film

The new poster also highlights the film's emphasis on Jackson's journey from his early days with The Jackson 5 to his rise as an international superstar. The film will delve into Jackson's off-stage life and iconic early solo performances. It features Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Kat Graham, and Derek Luke in supporting roles. John Logan has penned the script for this highly anticipated biopic.