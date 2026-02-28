Michael Jackson's estate sued by siblings over alleged sexual abuse
What's the story
The estate of late pop icon Michael Jackson is facing a new lawsuit by four adult siblings who allege that the late musician abused them when they were minors. The 23-page complaint, filed Friday in federal court in Los Angeles, alleges that Jackson was a "serial child predator" who drugged, raped, and sexually abused each of the plaintiffs over a period of more than a decade. The filing claims the abuse took place over several years at various locations worldwide.
Allegations
Jackson allegedly abused the siblings individually
The plaintiffs, Frank, Dominic, Marie-Nicole, and Aldo Cascio, allege that Jackson "groomed and brainwashed" them using his celebrity status, wealth, and network of employees. The lawsuit claims that Jackson met the siblings through their father, who worked at a luxury hotel he frequently visited. After winning the family's trust through gifts and attention, he allegedly abused the siblings.
Abuse details
Abuse allegedly took place during interstate and international travel
The lawsuit claims Jackson sexually abused the siblings during interstate and international travel, including tour stops on the Dangerous World Tour and visits to Elizabeth Taylor's home in Switzerland and Elton John's residence in the UK. Dominic alleges he was abused in Florida, New Jersey, New York, France, and South Africa. Aldo claims he was assaulted during overseas trips, including at Neverland Ranch and in New York. Marie-Nicole claims she was assaulted during similar travel trips.
Family's defense
The Cascio family were once among Jackson's staunch defenders
The Cascio family, who once described themselves as Jackson's "second family," were among his strongest supporters during his 2005 criminal trial on child sexual abuse charges. The singer was acquitted in that case. After Jackson died, choreographer Wade Robson and writer/actor James Safechuck alleged that he molested them in the 1980s and 1990s. They detailed their allegations in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, which prompted the Cascio siblings to reckon with their own experiences as well.
Family's statement
The siblings are seeking compensatory and punitive damages
The new lawsuit seeks a trial to determine compensatory and punitive damages. Speaking about the case, Howard King, the siblings' lawyer, said on Friday that they hope their filing will "embolden other victims and enablers to come forth and shake off the shackles of their silence." Jackson died of an accidental overdose in 2009.
Estate response
Cascio family's lawsuit a 'money grab': Jackson's estate
In response to the lawsuit, Martin Singer, a lawyer for Jackson's estate, called it a "desperate money grab" by the Cascio family. He said in a statement to The Rolling Stone, "This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael's estate and companies." The siblings had previously appeared in court last month seeking to void a financial settlement with Jackson's estate, which they claimed was an "unlawful agreement."