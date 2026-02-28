Michael Jackson's estate sued by siblings over alleged sexual abuse

The estate of late pop icon Michael Jackson is facing a new lawsuit by four adult siblings who allege that the late musician abused them when they were minors. The 23-page complaint, filed Friday in federal court in Los Angeles, alleges that Jackson was a "serial child predator" who drugged, raped, and sexually abused each of the plaintiffs over a period of more than a decade. The filing claims the abuse took place over several years at various locations worldwide.

Allegations Jackson allegedly abused the siblings individually The plaintiffs, Frank, Dominic, Marie-Nicole, and Aldo Cascio, allege that Jackson "groomed and brainwashed" them using his celebrity status, wealth, and network of employees. The lawsuit claims that Jackson met the siblings through their father, who worked at a luxury hotel he frequently visited. After winning the family's trust through gifts and attention, he allegedly abused the siblings.

Abuse details Abuse allegedly took place during interstate and international travel The lawsuit claims Jackson sexually abused the siblings during interstate and international travel, including tour stops on the Dangerous World Tour and visits to Elizabeth Taylor's home in Switzerland and Elton John's residence in the UK. Dominic alleges he was abused in Florida, New Jersey, New York, France, and South Africa. Aldo claims he was assaulted during overseas trips, including at Neverland Ranch and in New York. Marie-Nicole claims she was assaulted during similar travel trips.

Advertisement

Family's defense The Cascio family were once among Jackson's staunch defenders The Cascio family, who once described themselves as Jackson's "second family," were among his strongest supporters during his 2005 criminal trial on child sexual abuse charges. The singer was acquitted in that case. After Jackson died, choreographer Wade Robson and writer/actor James Safechuck alleged that he molested them in the 1980s and 1990s. They detailed their allegations in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, which prompted the Cascio siblings to reckon with their own experiences as well.

Advertisement

Family's statement The siblings are seeking compensatory and punitive damages The new lawsuit seeks a trial to determine compensatory and punitive damages. Speaking about the case, Howard King, the siblings' lawyer, said on Friday that they hope their filing will "embolden other victims and enablers to come forth and shake off the shackles of their silence." Jackson died of an accidental overdose in 2009.