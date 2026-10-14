When is Michael Jackson's Super Bowl documentary releasing?
What's the story
Michael Jackson's historic 1993 Super Bowl halftime show will be the subject of a new documentary, Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl. The film will premiere on Hulu and ESPN in February 2027, reported Variety. It will feature unseen footage of Jackson and his team as they prepared for this landmark performance at the Rose Bowl.
Cultural shift
How Jackson changed the game for halftime shows
The documentary will highlight how Jackson transformed the Super Bowl halftime show into a major cultural event.
Before his performance, these slots were usually filled with marching bands and aging artists.
After Jackson, the stage became home to global superstars like U2, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Bad Bunny.
Performance details
Everything to know about the upcoming documentary
The documentary will also delve into Jackson's unforgettable Super Bowl performance, which was marked by iconic choreography and costumes.
His setlist included hits like Jam, Billie Jean, Black or White, We Are the World, and Heal the World.
The film is helmed and produced by Bao Nguyen, with financing from Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, and Lauren Gaffney for Skydance Sports; John Branca for Optimum Productions; and Amit Dey for Into the Deep End Films.
Recent release
'Michael' biopic was a major success
The documentary comes a few months after Lionsgate's successful biopic Michael, which starred Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson.
The film was a major success, and a sequel is currently in development.
It also featured Nia Long and Colman Domingo. The movie went on to earn $1.03 billion worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.