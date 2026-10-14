When is Michael Jackson's Super Bowl documentary releasing?

The documentary will also delve into Jackson's unforgettable Super Bowl performance, which was marked by iconic choreography and costumes.

His setlist included hits like Jam, Billie Jean, Black or White, We Are the World, and Heal the World.

The film is helmed and produced by Bao Nguyen, with financing from Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, and Lauren Gaffney for Skydance Sports; John Branca for Optimum Productions; and Amit Dey for Into the Deep End Films.