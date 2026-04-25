'Michael' opens over $35 million worldwide, India 5.5cr, beats 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Entertainment
The new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, just had a huge opening, pulling in over $35 million worldwide on day one.
In India, it made ₹5.5 crore (with ₹1.7 crore from paid previews), and saw show occupancy climb from 17% in the morning to 27% by night.
That's a stronger start than Bohemian Rhapsody managed globally.
Fuqua's 'Michael' tops previews, Hyderabad 26%
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael even beat out recent hits like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Oppenheimer in preview totals.
While Delhi NCR had the most shows, Hyderabad packed them fuller with a 26% occupancy rate.
Despite competition from other films, this biopic is off to an impressive start, proving music legends still draw crowds.