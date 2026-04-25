'Michael' opens over $35 million worldwide, India 5.5cr, beats 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

The new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, just had a huge opening, pulling in over $35 million worldwide on day one.

In India, it made ₹5.5 crore (with ₹1.7 crore from paid previews), and saw show occupancy climb from 17% in the morning to 27% by night.

That's a stronger start than Bohemian Rhapsody managed globally.