'Michael' posts $39.5 million US biopic opening day, eyes $100 million weekend
Entertainment
Michael, the new Michael Jackson biopic, just set a US biopic opening-day record by earning $39.5 million on its first day, beating Oppenheimer's previous high.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, the film is expected to hit $100 million by the end of its debut weekend.
'Michael' cuts scenes about post-1993 allegations
With a hefty $155 million budget (thanks to pricey music rights and elaborate concert scenes), Michael still pulled through some tough production changes, including cutting scenes about post-1993 allegations due to legal settlements.
Despite mixed reviews from critics (just 38% on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences are loving it, scoring it 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and giving it top marks in China.