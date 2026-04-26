'Michael' posts $39.5 million US biopic opening day, eyes $100 million weekend

'Michael' cuts scenes about post-1993 allegations

With a hefty $155 million budget (thanks to pricey music rights and elaborate concert scenes), Michael still pulled through some tough production changes, including cutting scenes about post-1993 allegations due to legal settlements.

Despite mixed reviews from critics (just 38% on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences are loving it, scoring it 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and giving it top marks in China.