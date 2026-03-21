Michelle Mao, Kyriana Kratter join 'Last of Us' S03

Clea Duvall, Patrick Wilson, Jason Ritter, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. are the new cast members of The Last of Us S03. Lendeborg will replace Danny Ramirez as Manny. Mao is currently seen in Bridgerton Season 4 as Rosamund Li and starred in Zi, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Meanwhile, Kratter recently appeared in Disney+ 's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and has also been seen in Bunk'd.

Season overview

About 'The Last of Us' and its renewal

The Last of Us was renewed for a third season in 2025, ahead of its second season premiere. Pedro Pascal led the first two seasons, streaming on JioHotstar. The show is based on a popular video game series set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly fungal infection that has turned most humans into zombie-like creatures. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann co-created the series, though it was previously announced that Druckmann would not return for the third season.