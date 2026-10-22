Is Mika Singh demanding an apology in Daler Mehndi controversy?

On Wednesday, Singh took to Instagram to thank Bollywood and Punjabi celebrities who supported Mehndi.

He wrote, "Sat Sri Akal, everyone! Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support."

"My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong."