Is Mika Singh demanding an apology in Daler Mehndi controversy?
What's the story
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was recently publicly criticized by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal during a cultural event. The minister alleged that Mehndi was intoxicated and questioned his behavior on stage. This incident sparked outrage among fans and fellow artists, including Mehndi's brother, singer Mika Singh. Now, Singh has demanded an apology from Uniyal for the public humiliation of his brother.
Social media post
'Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol'
On Wednesday, Singh took to Instagram to thank Bollywood and Punjabi celebrities who supported Mehndi.
He wrote, "Sat Sri Akal, everyone! Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support."
"My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong."
Twitter Post
See Singh's post here
Sat Sri Akal, everyone! 🙏❤️ Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support.— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026
My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong.… pic.twitter.com/vm8I7C9nK3
Apology demand
'How justified is it to scold and humiliate...'
Singh further questioned Uniyal for publicly reprimanding Mehndi during his performance.
He wrote, "Today, even if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a big issue."
"So, how justified is it to scold and humiliate such a renowned artist in front of everyone on stage?"
"I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologize for the way he was treated."
Minister's defense
Why did Uniyal scold Mehndi?
Later, speaking to ANI, Uniyal explained why he had publicly reprimanded Mehndi.
He said, "He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing."
"Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs."
"I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing."