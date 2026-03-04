'Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice' gets release date
Entertainment
Get ready for some wild sci-fi action and laughs—Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice drops on Hulu March 27, 2026.
Directed by BenDavid Grabinski, the movie follows Vince Vaughn (Nick), James Marsden (Mike), and Eiza Gonzalez (Alice) as they get caught up in a chaotic night involving gangsters, time travel, and second chances.
Where to watch the movie
After its release, you'll need an active Hulu subscription to stream it exclusively at home.
What to expect from the film?
Expect a mix of R-rated comedy and sci-fi twists as the characters use a time machine to try fixing their biggest mistakes—including dodging a deadly assassin.