'Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice' gets release date Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Get ready for some wild sci-fi action and laughs—Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice drops on Hulu March 27, 2026.

Directed by BenDavid Grabinski, the movie follows Vince Vaughn (Nick), James Marsden (Mike), and Eiza Gonzalez (Alice) as they get caught up in a chaotic night involving gangsters, time travel, and second chances.