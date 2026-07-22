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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Mad Max' actor Mike Preston dies at 93
'Mad Max' actor Mike Preston dies at 93
Mike Preston has passed away aged 93

'Mad Max' actor Mike Preston dies at 93

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 22, 2026
11:34 am
What's the story

Hollywood actor Mike Preston, best known for his role as Pappagallo in Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior and Detective Bob Delaney in Homicide, has passed away at the age of 93. His death was confirmed by his wife, Josie Preston, to Variety. The actor died on June 8 in Florida.

Career beginnings

Early life and career beginnings

Born as Jack Davis, Preston was a popular singer in the UK during the late 1950s with three Top 40 hits.

He later moved to Australia where he started his career as a nightclub singer and performer.

His big break came when he hosted In Melbourne Tonight, which led to a role in the Australian TV series Homicide.

Acting roles

His work in television and film

Preston's acting career spanned several decades, with notable roles in Australian soap operas like Bellbird and also appearing in shows such as Dixon of Dock Green.

He appeared in shows such as Tandarra, Cop Shop, Chopper Squad, Ellen, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, and Shadow Chasers, among others.

His first feature film was 1969's Stoney, where he starred alongside Barbara Bouchet and Richard Jaeckel.

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Iconic performances

His other works

Preston is perhaps best remembered for his role in George Miller's Mad Max sequel The Road Warrior.

He also starred as the lead character in the sci-fi film Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn.

In the TV series Hot Pursuit, he played Alec Shaw over eight episodes alongside Kerrie Keane, Dina Merrill, and Eric Pierpoint.

His last credited role was a voice part in the 2002 video game The Getaway.

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