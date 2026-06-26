Millie Bobby Brown says Bollywood is on her 'bucket list'
What's the story
Millie Bobby Brown, the star of the Enola Holmes franchise, has expressed her desire to work in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Variety India, when asked about Bollywood, she said, "Absolutely. I'll never say no." She added, "India is on my bucket list. I really, really want to go."
Genre preference
What genre will Brown pick for a Bollywood film?
When asked about her preferred genre for a potential Bollywood film, Brown said she was open to anything. She said, "I'm down for anything, really. A comedy... I'm a funny girl." Her co-star Louis Partridge also expressed interest in visiting India and exploring its culture.
Dance enthusiasm
Will she dance in a Bollywood movie?
Bollywood films are known for their elaborate dance sequences, and when asked if she was ready for that, Brown said yes. "Are you joking? I love to dance," she laughed. Partridge jokingly added that he would join her in India, but, as Brown pointed out, he doesn't dance as well. However, he was still up for the challenge: "Yeah, put me on a hot ground."
Character development
Meanwhile, learn more about 'Enola Holmes 3'
Brown also talked about her character's evolution in the Enola Holmes series. She revealed that she had to adapt her fighting style for the third installment. "In Enola Holmes 1 and 2, I did a lot of action scenes. There was a lot of physicality in my fighting," she said. "However, it took a lot for me to agree to holding a gun because there was so much about Enola's weaponry that was in her body and her strength."