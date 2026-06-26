Millie Bobby Brown says Bollywood is on her 'bucket list'

Character development

Meanwhile, learn more about 'Enola Holmes 3'

Brown also talked about her character's evolution in the Enola Holmes series. She revealed that she had to adapt her fighting style for the third installment. "In Enola Holmes 1 and 2, I did a lot of action scenes. There was a lot of physicality in my fighting," she said. "However, it took a lot for me to agree to holding a gun because there was so much about Enola's weaponry that was in her body and her strength."