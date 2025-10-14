Next Article
Millie Bobby Brown to star in supernatural horror-thriller 'Prism'
Millie Bobby Brown (yep, Eleven from Stranger Things) is stepping into a new role as Cassie in Prism—a supernatural horror-thriller where she plays a mysterious girl who can talk to ghosts and keep their chaos in check worldwide.
She's not just starring this time; she's also producing the series.
Brosnahan's role is under wraps
Rachel Brosnahan is joining the cast too, though her character is still a secret.
Prism is based on a short story by Nick Shafir for Assemble Artifacts magazine.
With this series lined up, Millie will be juggling filming and promoting Enola Holmes 3.