Millie Bobby Brown welcomes 2nd child, posts first baby pic
What's the story
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child! The couple took to Instagram on Friday to share the first glimpse of their baby. The post featured a close-up shot of the baby's hand, with the caption "Hi little guy!" Earlier in the day, a source had confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had adopted their second child.
Family expansion
Brown, Bongiovi became parents for the 1st time in 2025
Brown, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, first became parents in August 2025 when they adopted a daughter.
At the time, they expressed their excitement about this new chapter of parenthood in a joint statement.
The couple reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2024 before expanding their family further.
Brown has previously spoken about her desire to adopt children and have biological kids in the future.
Parenting insights
'The feeling is so overwhelming...'
In a June interview with UNICEF, Brown opened up about her experience as a mother.
She spoke about seeking guidance from her mother and mother-in-law, saying, "People say they love their children. I don't understand how that much happens in my heart."
"I don't know how the feeling is so overwhelming. It's just incomprehensible."
Privacy concerns
Why the couple has kept their daughter's identity private
In a November 2025 interview with British Vogue, Brown explained her decision to keep her daughter's identity private.
She said, "For me, it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself."
"It's not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly," she added.
The couple has yet to reveal their daughter's name or show her face publicly.