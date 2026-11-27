Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty marries marine engineer
What's the story
Bengali actor and former Member of Parliament (MP) Mimi Chakraborty has tied the knot with marine engineer Siddhartha Dutta in a private ceremony at her residence in Kolkata. The actor shared pictures from the wedding on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations. The couple reportedly got married in front of family members and close friends, opting for an intimate ceremony over a grand celebrity wedding.
Husband's profession
Who is Siddhartha Dutta?
Dutta is a marine engineer and is not involved in the Bengali entertainment industry like his wife.
The couple completed their legal marriage formalities during the Kolkata ceremony. However, traditional wedding celebrations are expected to continue in Kalimpong in December.
Not much is known about Dutta, and Chakraborty chose to hide his face in the first pictures she posted.
Wedding festivities
Traditional wedding celebrations to continue next month
The couple will reportedly host their traditional wedding ceremony in Kalimpong on December 5.
Pre-wedding festivities are expected to begin on December 3 with a cocktail and dinner event.
Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are scheduled for December 4, followed by the wedding day.
A reception is also likely to be held in Kolkata on December 11, where friends, family members, and people from the Bengali film industry will join the celebrations.
Career highlights
More about Chakraborty's career and political journey
Chakraborty is a well-known name in Bengali entertainment, having risen to prominence with the television show Gaaner Oparey before making her mark in Bengali cinema.
She also ventured into politics, contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Trinamool Congress candidate from the Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal.
She resigned as an MP in February 2024.