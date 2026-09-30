Mira and Kareena's meet-up sparks discussion among fans
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Mira Rajput Kapoor recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want. The episode sparked discussions about the possibility of an ex and a current partner maintaining a cordial relationship. To recall, Kapoor Khan was in a relationship with actor Shahid Kapoor before he married Rajput Kapoor.
Social media exchange
'What women want is to be themselves'
Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram to share her experience on the show, writing, "What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are."
In response, Kapoor Khan commented, "So happy you came, gorgeous."
Kapoor Khan also shared a picture with Rajput Kapoor on Instagram.
Expert opinion
Relationship expert says, 'Exes are not enemies'
Relationship expert Ruchi Ruuh spoke to MoneyControl to share her views on the matter.
She said, "Exes are not enemies. They are, in fact, important chapters of a person's life."
"A lot of people think that the wife has to be jealous of the ex, or be insecure in any which way, but that's too passe."
Emotional maturity
'Shows a sign of emotional maturity and intelligence'
Ruuh further added, "Seeing how Mira came on the show of Kareena shows a sign of emotional maturity and intelligence on both sides of individuals involved."
"If your partner is able to maintain healthy boundaries with an ex, it can strengthen the trust in the relationship."
"As long as interaction are healthy, consensual, and doesn't interfere in the current relationship, we should see it as a healthy behavior."
Personal lives
Their current relationships
Kapoor Khan and Shahid were in a relationship years ago, and the two have since moved on.
Kapoor Khan is now married to actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two sons, Taimur and Jeh.
On the other hand, Shahid married Rajput Kapoor in 2015. They are parents to two children: daughter Misha and son Zain.