Pankaj Tripathi teases fresh story, bigger scale in 'Mirzapur' film

Tripathi further explained how the communal viewing experience will change the audience's perception of Mirzapur.

He said, "Whenever a performance or art form is experienced communally, the impact changes entirely."

"Enjoying it in a group creates a unique, shared experience. So, while Mirzapur used to be a 'leave me alone' kind of watch, it's now in 'party mode.'"

"The world is the same, the characters are the same, but the story is new, and the experience is much grander."