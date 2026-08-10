Pankaj Tripathi teases fresh story, bigger scale in 'Mirzapur' film
What's the story
Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the infamous Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur, recently spoke about the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Amazon Prime Video series. The film will be released in theaters on September 4 and will feature characters from the first season of Mirzapur. Tripathi said that while it is an expansion of the origin story, there is a lot of newness in the film.
New experience
Tripathi on scale of film
Tripathi highlighted the difference in viewing experiences between OTT platforms and theaters.
He told Hindustan Times, "The new thing about the film...is the scale. On OTT, you watch on screens ranging from 5 to 100 inches, but now you'll be watching on a 25-to-28-foot screen."
"So, the major shift is that you get to see it on the big screen and experience it communally."
Shared enjoyment
'Mirzapur' now in 'party mode': Tripathi
Tripathi further explained how the communal viewing experience will change the audience's perception of Mirzapur.
He said, "Whenever a performance or art form is experienced communally, the impact changes entirely."
"Enjoying it in a group creates a unique, shared experience. So, while Mirzapur used to be a 'leave me alone' kind of watch, it's now in 'party mode.'"
"The world is the same, the characters are the same, but the story is new, and the experience is much grander."
Actor's anticipation
Can't wait for trailer, said Tripathi
Tripathi revealed that he has been dubbing for the film and is excited about its final product.
He said, "I was doing some dubbing work yesterday and really enjoyed what I saw."
"Seeing it myself really ramped up my excitement; I can't wait for the trailer to drop on the 11th."
Mirzapur: The Film also stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, and Mohitt Maalik, among others.
Production details
Everything to know about upcoming film
Mirzapur: The Film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel banner. The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.
Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018 and was an instant success. Two seasons followed in 2020 and 2024. A fourth season is also set to come.