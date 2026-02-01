It's a wrap! 'Mirzapur: The Film' completes shooting
What's the story
The shooting of Mirzapur: The Film, based on the hit Amazon Prime Video series, has been completed. Actor Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta in the franchise, shared a picture of the clapperboard with "Mirzapur The Film Wrapped" written on it. She also posted a group photo with the entire cast and crew to mark the occasion.
Role significance
Tripathi on her character, Golu Gupta
Tripathi earlier told IANS, "Golu Gupta has given me a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for." She added that the character has significantly impacted how audiences perceive her and the stories she gets to be part of. "Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both exciting and fulfilling because the love for this world and these characters is immense."
Cast details
Everything to know about the film
Mirzapur: The Film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, will feature the original cast from the series. This includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The film will also introduce new faces to the Mirzapur universe, such as Sonal Chouhan, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan. It is expected to be released later this year.