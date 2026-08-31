'Mirzapur,' 'The Magic Faraway Tree': Movies to watch this Friday
What's the story
The first week of September is packed with a variety of films across different languages in India. From Hindi to English, Malayalam to Bengali, and international cinema, the lineup has something for everyone. The offerings include star-studded action and horror movies, family-friendly fantasy films, mythological epics, romantic dramas, and intimate narratives. Here's a look at the major releases hitting Indian theaters this Friday.
Hindi films
'Mirzapur: The Movie,' 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana'
The Mirzapur universe makes its way to the big screen with Gurmmeet Singh's Mirzapur: The Movie, penned by Puneet Krishna. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal reprise their roles in this new chapter of the crime saga.
Another notable release is Jeevan Bheema Yojana, a crime comedy starring Arshad Warsi in a double role. The film also features Vijay Raaz and Sanjeeda Shaikh.
Regional films
'I'm Game,' 'Winkle Twinkle'
Dulquer Salmaan stars in Nahas Hidhayath's action thriller I'm Game, where he plays a gambler who relies on an algorithm.
The film, premiering on Thursday, also stars Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and Kathir.
In Bengali cinema, Srijit Mukherji's Winkle Twinkle is a political fantasy drama adapted from Bratya Basu's play.
The film features Ritwick Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Rajatabha Dutta in lead roles.
International films
'Onslaught,' 'The Magic Faraway Tree'
This Friday, the family fantasy film The Magic Faraway Tree will hit theaters. It stars Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, and Rebecca Ferguson.
Separately, Adria Arjona plays an Army sniper in Adam Wingard's action-horror film Onslaught. The protagonist has to go against superpowered soldiers. Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, and Alex Pereira co-star.