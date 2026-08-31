'Mirzapur,' 'The Magic Faraway Tree': Movies to watch this Friday

The Mirzapur universe makes its way to the big screen with Gurmmeet Singh's Mirzapur: The Movie, penned by Puneet Krishna. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Rasika Dugal reprise their roles in this new chapter of the crime saga.

Another notable release is Jeevan Bheema Yojana, a crime comedy starring Arshad Warsi in a double role. The film also features Vijay Raaz and Sanjeeda Shaikh.