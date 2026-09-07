'Mirzapur: The Movie' shines; collects ₹130cr in 3 days
What's the story
Mirzapur: The Movie, the big-screen adaptation of the hit Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, is enjoying a strong run at the box office. After three days in theaters, it has raked in over ₹93 crore net domestically. The film's impressive performance on its opening day (September 4) with a collection of ₹25.75 crore across 11,135 shows was followed by an even bigger jump on Day 2 with earnings of ₹32 crore from 11,256 shows.
Box office success
'Mirzapur: The Movie' worldwide gross
On its third day, Sunday, Mirzapur: The Movie added another ₹36 crore to its India net collection from 11,338 shows. This boosted the film's total India net collection to ₹93.75 crore and domestic gross to ₹112.35 crore.
The film also continued its overseas success with earnings of ₹7 crore on Day 3, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹20 crore and worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹132.35 crore!
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is a prequel to the popular crime franchise.
It follows the show's story and then veers into a new direction.
The film features original series stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, and Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit.