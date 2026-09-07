'Mirzapur: The Movie' shines; collects ₹130cr in 3 days

On its third day, Sunday, Mirzapur: The Movie added another ₹36 crore to its India net collection from 11,338 shows. This boosted the film's total India net collection to ₹93.75 crore and domestic gross to ₹112.35 crore.

The film also continued its overseas success with earnings of ₹7 crore on Day 3, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹20 crore and worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹132.35 crore!