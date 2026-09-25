'Mirzapur' continues to grow; global gross reaches ₹325cr
What's the story
The film Mirzapur: The Movie has witnessed a decline in its box office performance, with a net collection of ₹1.5 crore across 3,469 shows on Day 21 (Thursday). This brings the total India gross collections to an impressive ₹265.41 crore and total India net collections to ₹223 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.
Global earnings
International collections and worldwide gross
On the international front, Mirzapur: The Movie added ₹0.5 crore to its overseas earnings on Day 21, taking the total overseas gross to ₹59.25 crore.
This boosts the worldwide gross collection of the film to a staggering ₹324.66 crore.
Despite a drop in collections, the film continues to perform well both domestically and internationally.
Collection trend
Fluctuations in box office performance
The Day 21 (Thursday) collection of ₹1.5 crore marks a significant drop of 14.3% from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.75 crore.
The film's box office performance has seen fluctuations since its release, with the highest collection recorded on Day 3 (Sunday) at ₹36 crore and the lowest on Day 21 (Thursday) at ₹1.5 crore.
But it's expected to bounce back over the weekend.
Regional performance
Overall occupancy and regional performance
Mirzapur: The Movie has maintained a strong overall occupancy of 15.69%.
The film's occupancy has varied across different regions, with the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessing an overall occupancy of 12.8%.
In Mumbai, the film recorded a higher occupancy of 17.3%, while in Bengaluru it reached a staggering 17.5%.
The film's performance in these major cities has contributed significantly to its box office success so far.