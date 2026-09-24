'Mirzapur' sees drop; global total crosses ₹322cr 

The film's box office performance has been consistent since its release on September 4. It opened with a net collection of ₹25.75 crore in India, which increased to ₹36 crore by Day 3 (Sunday).

However, it saw a dip in collections during the weekdays, with the lowest being ₹1.9 crore on Day 18 (Monday, September 21) and Day 20 (Wednesday).

Despite this, the film has maintained a steady overall occupancy rate of around 14%.