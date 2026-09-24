'Mirzapur' sees drop; global total crosses ₹322cr
What's the story
The Bollywood film Mirzapur: The Movie is still going strong at the box office. On Day 20 (Wednesday), it added a net of ₹1.9 crore from 4,268 shows across India. This takes its total India gross collections to a whopping ₹263.84 crore and total India net collections to ₹221.65 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.
Overseas success
International earnings add to the film's success
The film's success isn't limited to India. It also made a mark internationally, raking in ₹0.5 crore on Day 20 from overseas markets.
This brings its total overseas gross to ₹58.75 crore and pushes the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹322.59 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.
Box office breakdown
Film's journey so far
The film's box office performance has been consistent since its release on September 4. It opened with a net collection of ₹25.75 crore in India, which increased to ₹36 crore by Day 3 (Sunday).
However, it saw a dip in collections during the weekdays, with the lowest being ₹1.9 crore on Day 18 (Monday, September 21) and Day 20 (Wednesday).
Despite this, the film has maintained a steady overall occupancy rate of around 14%.
Regional dominance
City-wise occupancy details on Day 20
Mirzapur: The Movie has been particularly successful in major Indian cities. In the National Capital Region (NCR), it recorded an overall occupancy of 13.3%.
Mumbai followed closely with 12.3%, while Bengaluru had a staggering 21.5% occupancy rate.
Other cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad also contributed significantly to its box office success with occupancy rates of 17%, 10%, and 28%, respectively on Day 20.