'Mirzapur' sees growth; collects ₹320cr by Day 19
What's the story
The action-packed thriller, Mirzapur: The Movie, has shown a significant increase in its box office collection on the 19th day of release. The film raked in a net of ₹2.1 crore across 4,419 shows, marking a 10.5% growth from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.9 crore. This brings its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹261.54 crore and total India net collections to ₹219.7 crore so far!
International success
'Mirzapur: The Movie' continues to dominate global box office
The film's success isn't limited to India alone. On Day 19, it also collected ₹0.75 crore from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas gross to a whopping ₹58.25 crore.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of Mirzapur: The Movie to an impressive ₹319.79 crore!
The film has been a major hit among audiences both domestically and internationally since its release on September 4, 2026.
Collection details
Looking at film in numbers
The film started strong with a net collection of ₹25.75 crore on its first Friday, which increased to ₹36 crore by Sunday.
However, it saw a dip in collections during the weekdays, with Monday and Tuesday bringing in ₹16 crore and ₹15.6 crore, respectively.
Despite this, the film has maintained a steady pace at the box office over its three-week run so far!
Occupancy rates
Overall occupancy and major regions for 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 19 was a staggering 22.9%. The highest footfall was during the night shows, which recorded an occupancy of 33.62%.
In major regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) had the highest overall occupancy at 32.8%, followed by Mumbai with 26.8% and Pune with 21.8%.
These figures indicate a strong and consistent interest in Mirzapur: The Movie among moviegoers!
Star-studded lineup
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie features a star-studded cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajesh Tailang.
The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and has been produced in Hindi and Telugu languages.
It runs for 3 hours and 17 minutes and has been rated A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).