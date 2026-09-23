'Mirzapur' sees growth; collects ₹320cr by Day 19

The film's success isn't limited to India alone. On Day 19, it also collected ₹0.75 crore from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas gross to a whopping ₹58.25 crore.

This brings the worldwide gross collection of Mirzapur: The Movie to an impressive ₹319.79 crore!

The film has been a major hit among audiences both domestically and internationally since its release on September 4, 2026.