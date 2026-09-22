'Mirzapur' sees big drop; global total at ₹315cr

The film saw a steady rise in its collections over the third weekend. It earned ₹2.75cr on Friday (September 18), which increased to ₹4.5cr on Saturday and further to ₹5cr on Sunday.

However, this upward trend was followed by a sharp drop in collections on Monday, with the overall occupancy across 4,456 shows recorded at 14%.

The film's India gross collection has now reached ₹259.09cr after 18 days of release.