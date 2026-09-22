'Mirzapur' sees big drop; global total at ₹315cr
What's the story
The film Mirzapur: The Movie witnessed a significant drop in its India net collection on the first Monday of its third week. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹1.9cr across 4,456 shows on Monday (September 21). This latest collection is a staggering 62% decrease from the ₹5cr recorded on Sunday. Despite this dip, the film's domestic net total has now reached an impressive ₹217.6cr.
Collection pattern
'Mirzapur: The Movie' in numbers
The film saw a steady rise in its collections over the third weekend. It earned ₹2.75cr on Friday (September 18), which increased to ₹4.5cr on Saturday and further to ₹5cr on Sunday.
However, this upward trend was followed by a sharp drop in collections on Monday, with the overall occupancy across 4,456 shows recorded at 14%.
The film's India gross collection has now reached ₹259.09cr after 18 days of release.
Global earnings
Global collections of the film
On the global front, Mirzapur: The Movie added ₹50L to its overseas gross on Day 18, taking its total overseas collection to ₹56.25cr.
With an India gross collection of ₹259.09cr, the film's worldwide earnings have now reached a whopping ₹315.34cr since its release on September 4.
Star-studded cast
About the film and cast ensemble
The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh in his feature directorial debut, features a star-studded cast.
Pankaj Tripathi leads the ensemble as Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi, while Ali Fazal plays Govind "Guddu" Pandit.
Divyenndu reprises his role as Phoolchand "Munna" Tripathi, Kaleen's son, and Jitendra Kumar takes over the character of Vinay "Bablu" Pandit from Vikrant Massey.
Ravi Kishan appears as Babban Yadav, and Rasika Dugal plays Beena Tripathi, Kaleen's wife and Munna's stepmother.