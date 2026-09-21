'Mirzapur: The Movie' remains strong; global gross reaches ₹310 crore
What's the story
The film Mirzapur: The Movie has added another ₹5 crore to its collection on Day 17, taking the total India gross collections to a whopping ₹256.84 crore. The film was screened across 4,402 shows on Sunday, September 20. This increase in earnings marks an impressive growth of 11.1% from the previous day's net collection which stood at ₹4.5 crore. Total India net haul stands at ₹215.7 crore.
International success
'Mirzapur: The Movie' continues to shine internationally
The film's success isn't just limited to India; it has also made a significant impact overseas.
On Day 17, the movie raked in an additional ₹0.75 crore from international markets, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹52 crore.
This global appeal has pushed the worldwide gross collection of Mirzapur: The Movie to an impressive ₹308.84 crore.
Detailed analysis
Regional performance and show timings
On Sunday, the film's overall occupancy was recorded at 32.8%. The highest occupancy was during evening shows at 43.62%, followed by afternoon shows at 40.31%.
In terms of regional performance, Bengaluru led with an overall occupancy of 39% across all shows, while Mumbai and Ahmedabad recorded occupancies of 29.8% and 26.8%, respectively.
Box office trend
A look at film's journey so far
The film has consistently performed well since its release on September 4.
It started strong with a net collection of ₹25.75 crore on Day 1, which increased to ₹36 crore by Day 3.
Despite a slight dip in collections during the weekdays, it bounced back over the weekend and has maintained steady earnings in the following weeks.
Film profile
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie is an action, crime, drama, and thriller film with a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. It was released in theaters on September 4.
The film stars Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan, and Shweta Tripathi in key roles.
Gurmmeet Singh is the director of this blockbuster.