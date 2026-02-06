'Mirzapur': Harshita Gaur calls the series 'journey of immense growth'

The popular series Mirzapur is set to make its big-screen debut with Mirzapur: The Movie. Harshita Gaur, who plays Dimpy Pandit, one of the most beloved characters from the series, recently shared her experience of shooting for the film. She said that she has grown as an actor and a person through her journey in Mirzapur.

Character evolution Gaur's heartfelt note on her journey with Dimpy Gaur told IANS, "Mirzapur has been a journey of immense growth for me, not just as an actor but as a person." "Dimpy came into my life at a very formative stage of my career, and I feel like I've grown up with her." "Over the years, I've understood her silences, her strength, and her pain far more deeply." "I'm incredibly grateful to this character for challenging me...and trusting me to tell her story."

Authentic experience Film was shot in Mirzapur, adding to its authenticity Gaur revealed, "For the film, we actually shot in Mirzapur for the very first time, which made the experience incredibly authentic." "Being there, in the real lanes and locations, added a whole new emotional layer to the process." Gaur also shared some of her most cherished memories from the set. She recalled a birthday celebration on set where actor Ali Fazal ordered food for the entire crew. "I ended up eating mutton galouti kebabs thinking they were mushroom galoutis."

