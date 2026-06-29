'Mirzapur - The Movie' hits cinemas September with Fazal
Entertainment
Mirzapur is making the jump from streaming to cinemas this September with Mirzapur - The Movie.
Ali Fazal returns as GudduBhaiya, joined by familiar faces like Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, plus new cast members Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.
Fazal calls 'Mirzapur' film 'big experiment'
Ali Fazal describes the film as "a big experiment," but reassures fans it'll keep that signature Mirzapur vibe while mixing in fresh ideas.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie's teaser hints at plenty of high-stakes drama: expect the same intense energy that made the series a hit.